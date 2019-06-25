Home Cities Kochi

Organ transplantation woes: Donors shy away as social media sounds false alarm

AT least six people are likely to remember the name Nibeya Joseph with a sense of gratitude from now.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: At least six people are likely to remember the name Nibeya Joseph with a sense of gratitude from now. After the 25-year-old from Kattappana in Idukki district was declared brain-dead, her relatives decided to donate her vital organs, a gesture which is fast becoming a rarity in the state.Mrithasanjeevani, the state government’s deceased donor organ donation programme, has seen dip in the number of donors in recent years mainly due to the vicious propaganda on social media.

The total number of deceased donors in the state had touched 76 in 2015, but it dipped to 18 and 8 in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The kidney organ donation had peaked in 2015 with 132, but it too slumped to 34 and 14 in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“All organ donations in the state are made through Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS). The Health Department could’ve made the public aware that the donations and transplantations are done in a transparent manner,” said cardiac surgeon and Heart Care Foundation chairman Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram.

He added that when the private hospitals were portrayed in bad light, he met the Chief Minister and Health Minister to intervene and take necessary steps, but they failed to act.“Only brain-death cases can be considered eligible for organ donation. The false propaganda, like doctors deliberately certifying patients brain dead for organ donation, has created a fear in the minds of people. They’ve lost faith in the system and only through awareness campaigns and seminars can it be regained,” said KNOS coordinator Aneesh P V.According to Dr Jose, the state government bringing a cost ceiling for organ transplantation and offering free medication can also make a difference.

“Revamping the existing system of organ donation will be a time-consuming process. But if the public can be made aware that the state government is giving financial support for transplantations, then it’ll lead to a change,” said Dr Jose.

Comments

