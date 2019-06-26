Home Cities Kochi

Reckless digging up of Kochi roads continue

This is the latest in a series of incidents in Kochi wherein roads were dug for laying pipelines and left in the dilapidated condition, causing misery to commuters.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:52 AM

KOCHI: In another episode of reckless road digging, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has brought to light an incident at the Service Road adjacent to the Kundannoor flyover work site in his Facebook post on Monday. 

In the post, the minister elaborates on two roads - The Service Road in Ernakulam and the Anjarakandy - Koothuparambu road in Kannur, that were dug up overnight sans the permission of the PWD officials and respective authorities concerned. 

With the Service Road restored just a month ago, the incident has been termed outrageous by residents, as per the post. Simultaneously,  private contractors who dug up the road in Kannur have burst the pipe of the KWA, thereby creating damage of large magnitude. The minister has demanded a report be submitted by the authorities-in-charge, namely the chief engineer with the National Highway Authority of India and the Roads North Circle Superintendent.

Highlighting the issues faced by the public due to burrowed roads during the rains, Sudhakaran stated as per the PWD manual, roads must not be dug during the monsoon and that such action is cited as a criminal offence. 

KWA officials stay adamant on the matter and blame private parties to have dug the Service Road. "We are unaware of such an accident and have definitely not dug up the road. Contractors assigned by private parties are likely to be the culprits," said an official with the KWA. PWD has sworn off the road as it falls under the jurisdiction of the NHAI. NHAI officials were unavailable for comment.

When questioned about the lackadaisical attitude of the departments, District Collector S Suhas agreed the blame game and lack of coordination was of serious concern. "A meeting will be called this week concerning both departments and the issue shall be sorted sooner," he said.

