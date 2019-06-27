Home Cities Kochi

Pipe burst: Water supply to be disrupted for two days

According to the official, the replacement with the new coupler would take a minimum of 24 hours.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the main water pipeline from the Kerala Water Authority’s Thammanam pump house bursting on Wednesday, potable water supply to the southern parts of the city will be disrupted for two days.

According to KWA officials, water supply to areas such as Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar, Vyttila, Petta and Tripunithura will be disrupted with the pipe burst near Thammanam at 5.30 am on Wednesday. The KWA pumps nearly 18 MLD of water through this pipe.  “The coupler of 50-cm-diameter asbestos cement pipe burst on Wednesday morning. Since it is very close to the pumping house, we stopped the pumping to avoid more damage. We have already ordered for a new coupler joint and a stainless steel clamp to restore the burst pipe,” said Mohammed Shafi, Executive Engineer, KWA.

According to the official, the replacement with the new coupler would take a minimum of 24 hours. “The coupler has to be manufactured based on its diameter. We hope it will be ready by Thursday morning and we can fix it by evening,” said Suma, Assistant Executive Engineer, KWA.

Meanwhile, the rare bursting of such a major pipeline has badly affected half of the Kochi population. “Even otherwise, we are getting water supply only on alternate days. With the KWA stopping the pumping, several people were affected as most of them do not store sufficient water. They didn’t inform any of us,” said P D Martin, corporation councillor who lives at Girinagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Water Authority
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp