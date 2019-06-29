Home Cities Kochi

JD Awards: Fashion, glam to reign

JD Institute of Fashion Technology Annual Design Awards to be held  at the Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty here will witness innovation and sustainability-themed collections from couturiers.  

Published: 29th June 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Models display designs during the press meet of JD Institute of Fashion Technology | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: JD Institute of Fashion Technology Annual Design Awards to be held at the Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty here will witness innovation and sustainability-themed collections from couturiers.  

The gala event will be held in two categories - an exhibition of jewellery, interior and fashion photography from 4-6 pm and a fashion runway from 6 pm at the Grand Ball Room. 

“The collections are the distillation of six months of brainstorming sessions by our students. The designs will incorporate the concepts of sustainability, ethics and innovation,” said Sandra Sequeira, director, South JD Institute of Fashion Technology. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp