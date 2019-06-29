JD Awards: Fashion, glam to reign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: JD Institute of Fashion Technology Annual Design Awards to be held at the Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty here will witness innovation and sustainability-themed collections from couturiers.

The gala event will be held in two categories - an exhibition of jewellery, interior and fashion photography from 4-6 pm and a fashion runway from 6 pm at the Grand Ball Room.

“The collections are the distillation of six months of brainstorming sessions by our students. The designs will incorporate the concepts of sustainability, ethics and innovation,” said Sandra Sequeira, director, South JD Institute of Fashion Technology.