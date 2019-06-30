Home Cities Kochi

ATM theft bid: Youth lands in police net

Published: 30th June 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth who attempted an ATM theft to settle his Rs 1.5-lakh two-wheeler loan landed in police net on Saturday. The accused is Adarsh, 20, Nikathuthara Veettil, Nayarambalam.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the ATM counter near Puthuvype School SBI branch around 3 am on Saturday. “Following an alert from SBI’s centralised control room in Mumbai, cops of the Njarakkal police station reached the spot within 10 minutes. During the examination, it was found the ATM counter was destroyed. They conducted a massive search in the nearby areas after verifying CCTV footage. The accused, who hid in a water tank of a nearby house, was later traced and nabbed,” said an officer.

The accused entered the ATM counter in the wee hours with an axe and destroyed the cash chest locker. “He confessed that he attempted the theft to settle the loan of his new generation bike costing Rs 1.5 lakh,” said the officer.

A team led by SHO Murali and SI Sangeeth Job made the arrest. The accused was produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.

