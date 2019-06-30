CCRC to begin at earliest: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major breakthrough for one of the prestigious projects of the state, the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), the Chief Minister on Saturday has given the assurance that it will be functional at the earliest. It was given during a meeting held at Ernakulam Guest House with activist and critic MK Sanu.

The demand for appointing a special officer, especially to look after the procedures and functioning of CCRC, has also been accepted by the Chief Minister. “Presently, the District Collector has been appointed the special officer.

Given the Collector’s busy schedule, tracking the proceedings of CCRC will be difficult. A special officer has to be appointed especially for CCRC in order to avoid further delay in the project,” said Dr N K Sanilkumar, a member of Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, who had spearheaded the movement for the establishment of CCRC.

CCRC started functioning in November 2016. But it lacks the much-awaited major Inpatient (IP) facilities. IP facilities are mainly required for patients undergoing chemotherapy and surgery.

The surgeries, at present, are being conducted at Ernakulam Medical College as per an MoU signed with it last year.

“The CM’s assurance is a relief. CCRC is one of the prestigious projects of the state government and we hope it will become fully operational at the earliest,” said Sanilkumar.