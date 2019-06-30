Curbs on phone use by Customs officers at airports on cards

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: Following the involvement of Customs officers in gold smuggling incidents, the Customs Department has decided to set its house in order. Plans are afoot to impose restrictions, including the use of mobile phones at airports, on the officers as many were found having contacts with smugglers helping them bring in gold through the airports with ease.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar carried out surprise checks this week at the Customs units in Ernakulam and decided to initiate disciplinary action against 20 officials, including two officers in the rank of assistant commissioner. Surprise checks were held at wharves, container freight stations, air cargo and postal centres.

“The inspection started at 9 am and ended by 1.30 pm. Some were found coming late to the office while some not wearing uniforms, and others not discharging duties. I have sought an explanation from 20 officers and based on it, disciplinary action would be initiated,” he said.

Following the arrest of Customs officers in major gold smuggling cases reported at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and Thiruvananthapuram airport, the department is planning to bring restrictions on officers deployed at airports.

The Customs Commissioner has already issued a directive banning officers on leave from entering the airport. Any officer on leave can enter the airport only with the permission of senior officers.

Similarly, the department wants to restrict its officers on duty at the airports in using mobile phones. A customs superintendent was arrested for facilitating gold smuggling at Thiruvananthapuram airport. He used to identify the carriers using the photographs sent by the kingpins of the racket through WhatsApp. “Certainly, we want to restrict the use of mobile phones at the airport. However, we get intelligence inputs from the informers including the photographs and passport details through cell phones. So, we have to find the right solution and we are looking into it,” the commissioner said.

In March, Customs havildar Sunil Francis was arrested by the Director of Revenue Intelligence while attempting to smuggle in 3 kg of gold through Cochin International Airport. Three gold bars each weighing 1 kg was found while frisking him. Similarly, Customs Superintendent V Radhakrishnan was arrested for aiding smugglers who had brought over 400 kg of gold through Thiruvananthapuram airport since November 2018.

“Both the officers are currently under suspension. Once DRI completes investigation in both the cases and files reports, we would take further action. Those customs officers who were suspects in these cases were transferred immediately,” he said.