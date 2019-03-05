Home Cities Kochi

Navy patrol vessel rescues five fishermen from sinking boat

The fishermen managed to stay afloat for more than three hours without any life-saving devices before help arrived

Navy rescue misssion

Navymen rescuing fishermen who were in distress as their boat collapsed at Kasargod coast on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Indian Navy patrol vessel rescued five fishermen who were in distress after their boat sank mid-sea, off Kasargod coast, at 9.30 am on Monday. According to the Navy, INS Sharda, which was patrolling the sea off Azhikal port, received the call at 6.30 am.

The rescued are boat owner Manoharan, 56, Vasavan, 57, Chandran, 60, Suresh, 42, and Surendran, 49, of Kanjanghad.

The vessel Omkaram had set off from Cheruvathur harbour at 4 am and sank about 35 km North West of Azhikal Port. The fishermen managed to stay afloat for more than three hours without any life-saving devices before help arrived.

The patrol vessel commanded by Commander R Anoop scoured the sea and altered its course towards the spot after sighting movement in water. The crew lowered life boats and brought on board all five fishermen within 10 minutes of initial sighting.

Two fishermen sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid by the ship’s medical team. The ship headed to Kochi is expected to reach the Naval Base at 9 am on Tuesday.

According to the Navy, the fishermen were out of mobile-tower range and unable to swim or seek help from other boats. They had removed their clothes to attract the attention of vessels passing through the area and had almost lost hope when help arrived. They were provided food, water and clothes by the ship’s crew.

The Navy has informed Fisheries Department and Trikkaripur coastal police station about the incident.

