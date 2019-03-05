Rosatom’s Wild Eden Photo Contest to end on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming for all the amateur and aspiring photographers all over India, Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation announced the ‘Wild Edens Photography Contest’ as part of its Wild Edens project.

The project’s main goal is to attract the attention of the international community to climate change and the need for a global transition to clean energy. The contest, which began from Friday, will be on till March 10. In order to participate in the competition, one should post their wildlife photographs on social media using the #WildEdensPhotography, #WildEdensSouthAsia hashtags.

Participants can upload up to three photographs in the following categories: wilderness landscape, birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, insects and other invertebrates and underwater wonders. “Wildlife photography is a very challenging form of photography. It requires a lot of patience, and dedication to capture the one shot that stands out. We are providing a platform to these budding wildlife photographers to showcase their photography skills and wildlife knowledge,” said Andrey Shevlyakov, CEO of Rosatom South Asia.

As many as 70 entries will be shortlisted and judged by Elia Kabanov, Editor, Metkere.com. The three winners of the contest will be announced on March 17.