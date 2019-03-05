Home Cities Kochi

Rosatom’s Wild Eden Photo Contest to end on Sunday

The project’s main goal is to attract the attention of the international community to climate change and the need for a global transition to clean energy

Published: 05th March 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming for all the amateur and aspiring photographers all over India, Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation announced the ‘Wild Edens Photography Contest’ as part of its Wild Edens project.

The project’s main goal is to attract the attention of the international community to climate change and the need for a global transition to clean energy. The contest, which began from Friday, will be on till March 10. In order to participate in the competition, one should post their wildlife photographs on social media using the #WildEdensPhotography, #WildEdensSouthAsia hashtags. 

Participants can upload up to three photographs in the following categories: wilderness landscape, birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, insects and other invertebrates and underwater wonders. “Wildlife photography is a very challenging form of photography. It requires a lot of patience, and dedication to capture the one shot that stands out. We are providing a platform to these budding wildlife photographers to showcase their photography skills and wildlife knowledge,” said Andrey Shevlyakov, CEO of Rosatom South Asia. 

As many as 70 entries will be shortlisted and judged by Elia Kabanov, Editor, Metkere.com. The three winners of the contest will be announced on March 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rosatom Rosatom Photography competition Wild Edens project Wild Edens Photography Contest climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp