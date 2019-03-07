Home Cities Kochi

Solar-powered signal light at Thevara

Set up at an expense of Rs 12 lakh allotted from the special fund of Hibi Eden MLA, the new signal light is installed at the junction between Kundannoor and Alexander Parambithara bridges.

Published: 07th March 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:17 AM

A traffic policeman on duty at the busy Thevara Junction (File Photo | Melton Antony/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A new solar-powered signal light has been installed at Thevara Ferry junction. Set up at an expense of Rs 12 lakh which has been allotted from the special fund of Hibi Eden MLA, the new signal light is installed at the junction between Kundannoor and Alexander Parambithara bridges towards Thevara Ferry from Thevara Junction through Pandit Karuppan Road. 

Hibi Eden MLA inaugurated the signal on Wednesday. The system was installed by Keltron, which is also entrusted with the maintenance of the signal for three years. The signal will function 24X7. 

During the night, an automatic blinker system will be put in place. The signal system also has a digital time counter attached to it."A lot of people, especially students going to Thevara College and other educational institutions travel through this route.

