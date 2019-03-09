To gather info fast, we’ll strengthen informers, says Kochi police Commissioner S Surendran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: New Kochi Police Commissioner S Surendran, who took charge on Friday, outlined his plans to make the city safe by strengthening the number of informers, who provide tip-offs on crucial information from its nook and cranny, helping the police force prevent crimes. A special platform will be provided to the informers who will be in direct touch with the City Police Commissioner. “Strengthening the sources will help us gather information at a rapid speed.

This will enable the department to take immediate measures without wasting time. Besides retired police officers, there are several people who are willing to help the police. We are planning to increase their number and they will be in direct touch with the top officers,” said Surendran, who reached the office with his wife Bindhulekha and daughter Noopura, to take charge.

“Apart from this, we will also set up a platform for the public to give the suggestions and opinion to the Police Department. Since the police are working for the public, both should work together to maintain peace in society. Our aim is to reach our presence in every nook and cranny of the city,” Surendran said, adding he would continue all the good work carried out by his predecessors.

He also said the police will take all the efforts to conduct the upcoming election without any untoward incidents. “A mass drive will be initiated against the drug peddlers in the district who drag the students into their net. Stringent measures will be initiated against the drug peddlers,” Surendran said.