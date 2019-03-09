Home Cities Kochi

To gather info fast, we’ll strengthen informers, says Kochi police Commissioner S Surendran

He outlined his plans to make the city safe by strengthening the number of informers, who provide tip-offs on crucial information from its nook and cranny, helping the police force prevent crimes.

Published: 09th March 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Police Commissioner S Surendran

New Kochi Police Commissioner S Surendran (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  New Kochi Police Commissioner S Surendran, who took charge on Friday, outlined his plans to make the city safe by strengthening the number of informers, who provide tip-offs on crucial information from its nook and cranny, helping the police force prevent crimes. A special platform will be provided to the informers who will be in direct touch with the City Police Commissioner. “Strengthening the sources will help us gather information at a rapid speed.

This will enable the department to take immediate measures without wasting time. Besides retired police officers, there are several people who are willing to help the police. We are planning to increase their number and they will be in direct touch with the top officers,” said Surendran, who reached the office with his wife Bindhulekha and daughter Noopura, to take charge.

“Apart from this, we will also set up a platform for the public to give the suggestions and opinion to the Police Department. Since the police are working for the public, both should work together to maintain peace in society.  Our aim is to reach our presence in every nook and cranny of the city,” Surendran said, adding he would continue all the good work carried out by his predecessors.

He also said the police will take all the efforts to conduct the upcoming election without any untoward incidents. “A mass drive will be initiated against the drug peddlers in the district who drag the students into their net. Stringent measures will be initiated against the drug peddlers,” Surendran said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Surendran Kochi Police Commissioner police informers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp