Kochi beauty parlour shooting: Probe into recovered bullet commences

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the actor Leena Maria Paul beauty parlour shooting case, the Crime Branch investigating team believes the bullet recovered from the crime scene was from a .22 caliber firearm and not from an air-pistol as said earlier. The sleuths had recovered the bullet from a plywood enclosure inside the salon on Friday.

Doctor at-large

Meanwhile, an inquiry to track the husband among the doctor couple, who is a film producer, is also going parallel to these investigations. The sleuths had received information of the involvement of a doctor couple. It is believed the husband, who produced two Malayalam movies, hired a two-member gang to open fire at the beauty salon in Panambilly Nagar in the city.

Poojari extradition

According to the officers, the Crime Branch sleuths are in the process of translating the entire documents in connection with the case against gangster Ravi Poojari to French as part of the extradition of the accused. The documents would be handed over to the National Central Bureau to expedite the extradition from Senegal. The assailants, who are reportedly associated with Poojari, are yet to be identified.