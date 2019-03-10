Sustera Foundation launches platform for green tech innovators

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sustera Foundation, jointly with ATREE-CERC and Climate Studio, has launched Climate Launchpad to create a platform for green tech innovators from Kerala. Climate Launchpad is one of the world’s largest green business ideas competition and is being organised in 45 countries, including India. It is part of the entrepreneurship offerings of EIT Climate-KIC, European knowledge and innovation community working to accelerate the transition to a zero carbon economy.

In India, the competition is being launched in 13 states including Kerala. To enter the competition, one needs to submit an idea or innovation that can make an environmental impact. There are three steps to get the idea funded and launched. The first step includes a boot camp for the applicants. The boot camp is followed by a period of intensive coaching which will help to improve pitch, value proposition and a business model.

The third step, which is the final, in which the top 10 competitors will get direct access to the Climate-KIC Accelerator, the business school where the great ideas grow into a great business. The overall winner of the final will receive 10,000 GBP , the runner up will get 5,000 GBP and the idea that comes third will get 2,500 GBP.

According to the organisers, the programme is for those who have an idea that can have a fast scalable impact to contribute to a sustainable future. It will provide fast-track mentoring support and resources to make the idea viable. For details, contact: 9746288054.