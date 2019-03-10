Home Cities Kochi

Sustera Foundation launches platform for green tech innovators

In India, the competition is being launched in 13 states including Kerala.

Published: 10th March 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Sustera Foundation, jointly with ATREE-CERC and Climate Studio, has launched Climate Launchpad to create a platform for green tech innovators from Kerala. Climate Launchpad is one of the world’s largest green business ideas competition and is being organised in 45 countries, including India.  It is part of the entrepreneurship offerings of EIT Climate-KIC, European knowledge and innovation community working to accelerate the transition to a zero carbon economy.

In India, the competition is being launched in 13 states including Kerala. To enter the competition, one needs to submit an idea or innovation that can make an environmental impact. There are three steps to get the idea funded and launched. The first step includes a boot camp for the applicants. The boot camp is followed by a period of intensive coaching which will help to improve pitch, value proposition and a business model.

The third step, which is the final, in which the top 10 competitors will get direct access to the Climate-KIC Accelerator, the business school where the great ideas grow into a great business. The overall winner of the final will receive 10,000 GBP , the runner up will get 5,000 GBP and the idea that comes third will get 2,500 GBP.  

According to the organisers, the programme is for those who have an idea that can have a fast scalable impact to contribute to a sustainable future. It will provide fast-track mentoring support and resources to make the idea viable. For details, contact: 9746288054.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sustera Foundation Climate Launchpad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp