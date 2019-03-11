Home Cities Kochi

74 per cent Cusat students employable

Principal M R Radhakrishna Panicker of SOE expressed hope this  will attract more companies to the campus.

Published: 11th March 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 05:43 AM

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 74 per cent students of the School of Engineering (SOE) of Cusat were decreed to be employable by a recent study conducted by the National Project Implementation Unit (NPIU) for the Ministry of Human Resources Development. SOE topped the list of institutions from Kerala in the Information Technology sector.

The eligibility criteria and employability in 10 different areas in the engineering colleges nationwide were subjected to the study. Out of the 10 different areas of study, Cusat SOE secured the top spot in seven areas such as IT, IT products, hardware, electronics, civil design construction, electrical and mechanical. The increased placement achieved by the students of SOE recently corroborates the study result. Principal M R Radhakrishna Panicker of SOE expressed hope this will attract more companies to the campus.

Cusat

