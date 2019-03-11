Home Cities Kochi

Karate instructor held for sexually abusing minors in Kochi

The accused was arrested under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A karate instructor was arrested on charges of molesting minors at an apartment in Vaduthala. Jibin, 39, a native of Vypeen, was arrested following the complaint lodged by the parents of the victims before the police.

“As per the complaint, the accused arrived at the apartment to impart training to the children on February 28. He sexually abused the children during the training. Hence the children kept away from further classes despite three classes being scheduled to be held every week. When the parents enquired about the issue the children narrated the ordeal to them, who lodged a complaint with the police,” said an officer.

The parents of the three children aged 10, 13 and 14 approached the police. Besides, the officers received the CCTV visuals of the incident from the apartment.

According to the officers, the accused confessed to his crime. He was earlier also booked for abusing students at a school in Palluruthi. The accused was arrested under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody. “An inquiry is on to ascertain whether the accused was have involved in more such crimes”, said Ernakulam ACP P S Suresh.

