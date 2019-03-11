Kochi: Seasons Expo still charms women entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When Kochi-based Zeenath Bith Muhammed had the idea to set up a platform for aspiring women entrepreneurs, she probably wouldn’t have thought it will turn out to be a huge success. Scripting its success story and inspiring talented women to foray into their own independent ventures, the fourth edition of Seasons Expo and Sale will be held on April 4 and 5 at The Avenue Center Hotel in Panampilly Nagar.

Over 200 women entrepreneurs, homemakers and students will be present at the summer edition of the expo. The expo will exhibit handmade, recycled and organic products - such as jewellery, cosmetic products, artwork, home decor, clothing and accessories. Kochi Corporation mayor Soumini Jain will inaugurate the expo and sale on April 4. Aiming to bring together self-reliant women, Seasons is a platform for them to interact with potential customers.

“In our earlier editions, we had homemakers with their own stalls. Many of them had quit their jobs to take care of their families. During their free time, they had creative hobbies such as resin jewellery making, decoupage and crochet making. Their experience and good reviews enabled them to start their own businesses,” said Zeenath.

What makes the expo different from the earlier editions is the giving away of plant saplings to all visitors. “Our objective is to give away saplings which will enable each visitor to grow their own backyard/balcony vegetable garden,” said Zeenath.

Ahead of the expo, an online photography contest is being organised at the Seasons’ Facebook page. “The theme of the contest is ‘Sunshine’,” said Zeenath. Those interested can send their entries to exhibitionseasons@gmail.com.

Apart from this, dining classes, painting competitions and a slew of other activities will be organised. On the days of the expo, an on-the-spot photography contest will also be held. The entry to the expo, which will be on from 10 am to 9 pm, is free to the public. The winter edition of Seasons Expo, which was inaugurated by Hibi Eden MLA, was organised in December.