Home Cities Kochi

Celebrating a century of the classic poem

Every creation is a reflection of the thought process of its creator and this is true in the case of Kumaranasan's 'Chinthavishtayaya Sita'.

Published: 12th March 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Balachandran Chullikkad at the meet held at Maharaja's College.

Balachandran Chullikkad at the meet held at Maharaja's College.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Every creation is a reflection of the thought process of its creator and this is true in the case of Kumaranasan's 'Chinthavishtayaya Sita'. As the literary world celebrates the 100th anniversary of one of the famous works of the mahakavi, poets and students gathered at the Malayalam Department of Maharaja's College to ponder on the different manner in which the poet has featured Sita.

According to writer Balachandran Chullikad, Sita portrayed by Valmiki in Ramayana and Kalidas in Raghuvamsham were docile and all accepting.

"However, Kumaranasan's Sita never cowers down before injustice. She believes in questioning the system which she finds is mired in injustice. This attitude transforms her personality like one born of fire," said Chullikad while giving a talk on Kumaranasan's  'Chinthavishtayaya Sita' at a talk organised by Mozhi, the cultural group of the department of Malayalam of Maharaja's College.

He said there are many versions of Ramayana. "It is an epic that flourishes in the heart of every Indian. It can be called an epic which has been created by the Indian philosophical minds to explain and analyse the happenings in the world," he said. 

 According to him, Ramakatha is not history.  "The events that are mentioned in Ramayana can't be termed as historical ones. It can be termed as a philosophical history that holds the public's mind in sway," he said.
According to poet M K Ramanujan, there are over 300 versions of Ramayanam, he said. "But I believe that there are over 33 crore versions of Ramayanam in the world. Every person who has either read or heard Ramayanam creates his own version of the same in his mind," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
classic poem Chinthavishtayaya Sita

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp