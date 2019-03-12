Home Cities Kochi

Cusat B-School: Amazon, Flipkart, HDFC major recruiters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MNCs and big national companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, HDFC, KPMG and TCS were among the major recruiters at the campus placement of the School of Management Studies (SMS), Cochin University of Science and Technology for the academic year 2017-19. 

Amazon offered a CTC (cost to company) of Rs 16 lakh per annum and hired two students. Overseas companies like ABU ISSU recruited six students for their operations in Qatar. The biggest recruiter this season was the HDFC Bank, which offered placement to 26 students. The average CTC offered this year touched Rs 6.7 lakh per annum, a release from SMS said.

“More than 85 per cent of the MBA students who opted for campus placements have been placed within just first five months of the beginning of the placements season with the arrival of major international and national companies like Amazon, Flipkart, HDFC, KPMG, TCS, DHL, ICICI, ITC et al,” the release said. D Mavoothu, director of the Institute said, “with these amazing placement result and more firms associating with SMS, the Institute is looking at more than 100 per cent placements this season”.  The SMS Placement Cell is headed by the Members of the Faculty Sam Thomas and Manu Melvin Joy.  

