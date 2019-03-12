Kochi: It's burning here!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi is burning. With the phenomenal rise in ambient temperatures setting off alarm bells, people are battling humidity and heat-related diseases. While cases of sunstroke are yet to be recorded in the district, the authorities expect the situation to worsen in the days to come, with weather experts opining that temperatures are likely to be higher than previous years. This has put the district administration and the Health Department on their toes.

According to Dr Sreedevi S, Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO), though no cases of heatstroke have been recorded so far, things are likely to get worse. "Though a death due to sunstroke has been recorded from Kollam, there is no such situation in Ernakulam. Nevertheless, we have been conducting various awareness programmes," says the ADMO.

However, the cases of chickenpox are on the rise. "Things are under control, as of now, despite isolated cases of chickenpox and dengue being reported. But, it might take a turn for the worse once the summer rains lash the city. This may create breeding grounds for mosquitoes, triggering an epidemic. But, we are alert and ready to counter the situation," said the ADMO.

The National Rural Health Mission (NHRM) is also doing their bit to create awareness among people on the effects of rising mercury. "During our Women's Day programme, we had conducted a special drive wherein we briefed women riders about heat stroke. More such campaigns are underway," said a source close to the NRHM.

Sunstroke

Last year, the District General Hospital had recorded three cases of sunstroke. In 2016, 20 cases of heatstroke were reported in the hospital, while the number decreased to two in 2017.



Temperature

As per readings recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department, the three major cities of the state have recorded higher or near to highest temperatures in comparison to the previous year. In Kochi, the maximum temperature reached 33 degrees Celsius last week while Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode touched 36 degrees Celsius. "The heat has become unbearable and riding bikes during the day, especially around noon, has become very difficult. At traffic signals, the wait has become a nightmare. We do not know how we are going to tackle this heat for the next two months," said Libin Chacko, a resident of Vyttila.

Beating the heat

Exposure to the sun during the daytime peak hours must be avoided. "The peak hours, especially at noon, when the heat is at its maximum, are the most dangerous. Temperature levels have reached almost 40 degrees Celsius in recent days, and precautionary measures must be taken by all to avoid sunburn and heatstroke," Dr Sreedevi added.

Working hours

The District Collector had regulated the working hours of those labouring in the sun as per the regulation 24 (3) of the Kerala Minimum Wages Regulations, 1958. " From Wednesday to April 30, those working day shifts are to be allowed rest from 12 noon to 3 pm. Their working hours have been modified and will now be from 7 am to 7 pm, which will include this compulsory rest break. Any omissions found in this regard may be intimated at 180042555214/ 155300/ 0484 2423110 for redressal, informed District Labour Officer (E) V B Biju," noted the District Collector in the press release on Wednesday.