Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra offers drip irrigation kits to vegetable farmers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has started sale of the drip irrigation kit—IrrigateEasy at its sales counter at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). The KVK introduced the kit to support those struggling to irrigate the vegetables due to scarcity of water.

“The kit helps to reduce water usage by 60 per cent. The kit that can irrigate one cent area or up to 80 grow bags is priced at `450”, said KVK senior scientist Shinoj Subramanian. Organic manure, organic pesticides and other products useful in vegetable farming are also available at the counter.