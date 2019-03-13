Mulavukad police arrest three for harassing woman in Puthuvype beach

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Mulavukad Police have arrested three persons who allegedly harassed a woman and robbed money in an inebriated state on Puthuvype beach. The arrested were Salam, 35, of Azhikode, Bibin Babu, 32, of South Malippuram and Abbas, 39, of Kurumanad.

According to the police, the trio on Sunday harassed a woman and her brother-in-law who were sitting in their car at Puthuvype beach. Under the influence of alcohol, the trio even attempted to grab the woman by the hand. They took money from them.

“Salam and Bibin were arrested on Sunday itself. However, Abbas was absconding and we arrested him from Tripunithura on Tuesday,” H Muhammad Khan, Inspector, Mulavukad Police Station said.The case was registered under IPC sections 392, 354 and 294(b) for robbery, assaulting the woman with intent to outrage her modesty and singing or reciting obscene songs or words at a public place.