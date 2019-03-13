Paravur Bikers' Club extends helping hand to martyr's family

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When 44 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, the nation lamented their loss along with the family members of the martyrs. Well-wishers from all walks of life have poured in offering solace and support to them. Among those who wanted to do something for the family of the martyrs were the members of Paravur Bikers' Club.

"Since the news of the attack started pouring in, we wanted to do something for the family of Vasanthkumar. He gave up his life while serving our country. So it is our responsibility to be there for his family. We need to be there for them in their time of need," said Raghuram Ramachandran, secretary, Paravur Bikers' Club (PBC).

Accordingly, Raghuram talked to his friends at the club and also colleagues at his office. "It was decided to gift Vasanthkumar's children bicycles. Since our club has always stood for promoting ecosensitive modes of transport and as ardent cyclists, we zeroed in on this particular gift," he said. Raghuram and his club members then collected funds to the tune of `26,000 for the project.

"The money was pooled in by my colleagues at SFO Technologies and also the members of the club. We then made an arrangement with a cycle shop at Wayanad for the bicycle and took off on our trusted mode of transport to the home of Vasanthkumar," said Raghuram. A team of 11 cyclists started off to Vasanthkumar's house from Kaloor early in the morning.

"We were welcomed by cycling clubs at Chavakad and also Triprayar. They expressed their whole-hearted support to our endeavour. We rode throughout the night and reached Kozhikode Decathalon by 4 am. After freshened up, we left for Vasanthkumar's house in Wayanad where we were greeted with warmth by his family," he said.

The cyclists handed over the cycles to Vasanthkumar's son and daughter, who were happy to receive such well-thought gifts.

"The fact that we rode all the way from Ernakulam to meet them, made Vasanthkumar's family appreciate our effort," he said. We term the ride a worthy one, he added. The bikers pedalled around 460 km to and fro as a part of this initiative.