Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ernakulam district has over 12 lakh women voters

Kunnathunad Assembly constituency has the highest number of polling stations. 

Published: 14th March 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has more than 12 lakh women voters. A press release issued by the District Information Office claims the highest number of women voters is in Tripunithura Assembly constituency.
There are 12,20,604 women voters in the district. In Tripunithura Assembly constituency there are 98,242 voters. 

The lowest women voters are in Ernakulam Assembly constituency with 75,201 voters. In Perumbavoor Assembly constituency there are 85,335 women voters, Angamaly 80,655, Aluva 87,928, Kalamassery 93,665, Paravoor 93,945, Vypeen 83,127, Kochi 85,972, Thrikakkara 85,972, Kunnathunad 86,926, Piravom 94,251, Muvattupuzha 87,402 and Kothamangalam 78,273.

There are 2,251 polling stations in the district. Kunnathunad Assembly constituency has the highest number of polling stations. 

There are 181 polling stations there. The lowest number of polling stations (135) is in Ernakulam Assembly constituency. 

The number of polling stations in other Assembly constituencies are - 170 in Perumbavoor, 149 in Angamaly, Aluva 167, Kalamassery 171, Paravoor 175, Vypeen 147, Kochi 157, Tripunithura 162, Thrikakkara 161, Piravom 166, Muvattupuzha 153 and Kothamangalam 157.

