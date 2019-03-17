Kochi: Periyar river changes colour yet again, activists threaten stir

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The water in Periyar river, the lifeline of Ernakulam district, which caters to the potable water needs of Kochi city, turned black again, leading to mass death of fish at the regulator cum bridge in the Eloor industrial area, on Saturday. The river has been flowing in black, green and red hues for the past one week, indicating release of chemical effluents from the industries functioning on either side of the river at Eloor. Irked over the repeated discharge of toxic pollutants into the river, the environmental activists have decided to launch a stir demanding stringent action against the factories.

“The river has been changing colours for the past three months and we have petitioned the Pollution Control Board at multiple occasions demanding to shut down the factories violating the norms. But no action has been taken till date. We are planning a reception to the campaign ‘Puzhakal Ozhukanam (Rivers should flow) organised by ‘Friends of Latha,’ at Eloor on March 23. We will launch an agitation then to save the Periyar from the toxic pollutants,” Purushan Eloor, a green activist told Express.

“The Pollution Control Board is continuously monitoring the industries on the banks of the Periyar and will initiate stringent action against industries violating the guidelines. Stagnation of water and growth of algae has led to depletion of oxygen levels in the water, leading to mass fish death,” PCB environmental engineer P B Sreelakshmi told Express.

According to her, a green colour layer was found in the downstream areas of Periyar on Friday which indicated the growth of algae. “On Saturday morning the river water turned black at Pathalam and oxygen levels were deficient. The fish in the river came to the surface due to oxygen depletion. The oxygen level is minimum during early morning and gradually increases during day time. The Pathalam regulator cum bridge has been closed resulting in stagnation of water,” said Sreelakshmi.

“The colour of the river turned black indicating anaerobic action in the river. The dissolved oxygen level in the morning stood at 1 mg per litre which was very much less than what is required for the aquatic life. We have informed the District Collector and requested to give necessary direction to the Irrigation Department to maintain the flow,” she said.