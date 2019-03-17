Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Periyar river changes colour yet again, activists threaten stir

According to her, a green colour layer was found in the downstream areas of Periyar on Friday which indicated the growth of algae.

Published: 17th March 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Periyar river

Periyar river

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The water in Periyar river, the lifeline of Ernakulam district, which caters to the potable water needs of Kochi city, turned black again, leading to mass death of fish at the regulator cum bridge in the Eloor industrial area, on Saturday. The river has been flowing in black, green and red hues for the past one week, indicating release of chemical effluents from the industries functioning on either side of the river at Eloor. Irked over the repeated discharge of toxic pollutants into the river, the environmental activists have decided to launch a stir demanding stringent action against the factories.

“The river has been changing colours for the past three months and we have petitioned the Pollution Control Board at multiple occasions demanding to shut down the factories violating the norms. But no action has been taken till date. We are planning a reception to the campaign ‘Puzhakal Ozhukanam (Rivers should flow) organised by ‘Friends of Latha,’ at Eloor on March 23. We will launch an agitation then to save the Periyar from the toxic pollutants,” Purushan Eloor, a green activist told Express.

“The Pollution Control Board is continuously monitoring the industries on the banks of the Periyar and will initiate stringent action against industries violating the guidelines. Stagnation of water and growth of algae has led to depletion of oxygen levels in the water, leading to mass fish death,” PCB environmental engineer P B Sreelakshmi told Express. 

According to her, a green colour layer was found in the downstream areas of Periyar on Friday which indicated the growth of algae. “On Saturday morning the river water turned black at Pathalam and oxygen levels were deficient. The fish in the river came to the surface due to oxygen depletion. The oxygen level is minimum during early morning and gradually increases during day time. The Pathalam regulator cum bridge has been closed resulting in stagnation of water,” said Sreelakshmi. 

“The colour of the river turned black indicating anaerobic action in the river. The dissolved oxygen level in the morning stood at 1 mg per litre which was very much less than what is required for the aquatic life. We have informed the District Collector and requested to give necessary direction to the Irrigation Department to maintain the flow,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Periyar river Kochi Ernakulam district Ernakulam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp