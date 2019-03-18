Home Cities Kochi

From Belarus to Kalamandalam: Mohiniyattom performer Irena Mihaklovich

Irena Mihaklovich took her first steps in Indian classical dances in Belarus, a country that once belonged to Soviet Russia.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: Irena Mihaklovich took her first steps in Indian classical dances in Belarus, a country that once belonged to Soviet Russia. And it was there, in the land of the ballerinas, where Irena found her footing as an Indian classical dancer. 

“I was a shy child and that kind of hindered me in pursuing dancing, especially ballet and other folk dances, which had a completely different pedagogic style that didn’t suit me. However, I always believed I had a strong sense of musicality which is why I decided to pursue an art form that was attuned to the rhythms I loved and the spirituality I sought. It was my yoga teacher who told me about the temple art forms such as bharatanatyam. This influenced me to try this art and study it more closely,” said the dancer who is now a professional mohiniyattom performer. 

According to her, unlike the dances of her country, she felt the Indian classical dance had slower rhythms. 
“It was taught very slowly and had very slow movements including the way one raised one’s foot and moved their hands. I had to face my complexes while learning and sometimes failing but somehow this dance had a huge effect on me. In Sweden, I got in touch with Usha Balasundaram, who encouraged me to be part of her performing group Indivara. My association with her eventually helped me break my barriers. The more I learned from her, the more I wanted to come down to Kerala to learn bharatanatyam.

So, I applied for an ICCR scholarship and that is how I won my ticket to Kerala Kalamandalam,” she said.
By the time she perfected bharatanatyam, she felt a strong sense of calling to learn mohiniyattom, which she felt was more fluid and feminine. “A lot of my teachers at the Kalamandalam encouraged me to try this art. More than them, it was my body alone which was yearning to study the art,” she said.
She along with Canadian dancer Ian Mozdzen have been performing a duet for some years now and had also performed recently at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Irena Mihaklovich

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp