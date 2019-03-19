Home Cities Kochi

Empowering women:  Prathidhwani Women Forum's Handmade Collective

Published: 19th March 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” Having heard the saying since childhood, one can’t help but wonder: ‘Doesn’t the same apply to Jill as well?’ In connection with the International Women’s Day, Prathidhwani Women Forum is organising Handmade Collective, an art and craft exhibition sale on March 19 from 10 am to 5 pm at Carnival Infopark-Phase 4 in Kakkanad.

At the exhibition sale, contemporary handcrafted products - including crochet, ceramics, embroidery, glass paintings, jewellery, paper crafts and terracotta - made exclusively by the women IT professionals of Infopark will be showcased. A sale of these products will also be held.

“The show has been designed with the objective to discover the hidden talents of employees and develop them amidst their busy schedules,” the organisers said. Those interested to participate can visit https://goo.gl/dVxgfs.

The registration fee is Rs 200.

For more details, contact 9496569137 or 7356269139

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp