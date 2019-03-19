Empowering women:  Prathidhwani Women Forum's Handmade Collective

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” Having heard the saying since childhood, one can’t help but wonder: ‘Doesn’t the same apply to Jill as well?’ In connection with the International Women’s Day, Prathidhwani Women Forum is organising Handmade Collective, an art and craft exhibition sale on March 19 from 10 am to 5 pm at Carnival Infopark-Phase 4 in Kakkanad.

At the exhibition sale, contemporary handcrafted products - including crochet, ceramics, embroidery, glass paintings, jewellery, paper crafts and terracotta - made exclusively by the women IT professionals of Infopark will be showcased. A sale of these products will also be held.

“The show has been designed with the objective to discover the hidden talents of employees and develop them amidst their busy schedules,” the organisers said. Those interested to participate can visit https://goo.gl/dVxgfs.

The registration fee is Rs 200.

For more details, contact 9496569137 or 7356269139