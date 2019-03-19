Home Cities Kochi

Wipro launches its third IIoT Centre of Excellence in Kochi

Wipro on Thursday launched its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Wipro on Thursday launched its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Kochi. It is Wipro’s third IIoT Centre of Excellence after operating similar facilities at California and Bengaluru.The CoE will enable Wipro to develop innovative IoT solutions that span across the technology stack for its customers in the industrial manufacturing, automotive, health-care, consumer products and goods, and utility space. Leveraging artificial intelligence, blockchain and robotics, the lab will develop Proofs of Concept (POC) and market-ready IoT solutions in an iterative agile development model.

Kerala IT Secretary M Sivasankar inaugurated the centre. He commended Wipro for bringing such an innovative lab to Kerala. “Kerala has focused on technologies, which are critical to the Industry 4.0 concept and IoT is an integral part of this proposition. The State has endeavoured to address skill-related issues in the areas of emerging technology including IoT by fostering a vibrant hardware-based start-up ecosystem and a skilling framework that connects technical institutions.

With the rollout of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON), the ambitious fibre2home/enterprise/institution network in the next 18 months, local economy stakeholders will increasingly benefit from IoT deployments. So, Wipro’s decision to set up its third global IIoT lab in Kerala is a timely one and I hope it grows into a major development centre in a short period of time.” 

Jayraj Nair, Vice President and Global Head IoT, Wipro Limited said Kerala has grown into a technology hub that offers access to a dynamic talent pool with an aptitude for new-age technologies. “IoT presents a huge opportunity for industries in a hyper-connected world and we are confident that our end-to-end services and offerings will help our clients leverage IoT as part of their digital transformation goals,” he said.

By combining its services and offerings across engineering, analytics, consulting and applications with domain expertise in specific industry verticals, Wipro offers comprehensive engineering solutions for IoT adoption. These range from sensors, connectivity, edge computing, storage, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics. Wipro also leverages its partnership ecosystem, which includes connectivity, application enablement platforms, applications, business solutions, infrastructure, and cloud partners to ensure the best outcome for its clients’ IoT programs.

