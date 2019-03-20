A visit to pick up good agriculture practices

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Spices growers from north-eastern states have come south to gain knowledge on getting the most out of their produce back home. The team is here to pick up tips on good agricultural practices, cultivating spices that meet global standards, knowing the market and getting optimum value for their produce, from their counterparts in Kerala.

It has arrived on invitation from the All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) which has initiated the Kisan Pragathi Yojana to work closely with farmer groups across the country and train farmers in good agricultural practices and post-harvest activities. Led by Akali Sema, the Head of the Horticulture Department of SASRD University in Nagaland, and Abe, an entrepreneur actively engaged in spices trading, the team has 16 representatives from farmer forums from almost all NE states.

“It was during one of the spices symposiums at Dimapur in Nagaland that we came across this group of farmers who produce substantial quantities of ginger, turmeric and chillies in their farms but do not get optimum value for their produce due to infrastructure issues, non-exposure to modern post-harvest practices and lack of storage, access to markets and right sales channels,” said AISEF chairman Rajiv Palicha.

“This initiative is taken by AISEF to provide this group of farmers the opportunity to learn from farmers in Kerala on good agricultural practices,” he said. Sema said the team will be here for four days.

The team will visit ginger and turmeric farms as well as spices and oleoresin factories where they will get to know about the processes involved in converting the spices into end products. They will also interact with experts on various processes and systems followed to meet the standards for export.

An interaction is also planned with experts at Indian Institute Spices Research, Kozhikode, to learn about the new research and developments in the area, the new varieties and facilities provided to farmers and how they can avail them, Palicha said

Established in 1987, AISEF works towards protecting the interests of spices exporters in the country.

“If farmers are unable to manage their field operations properly with appropriate soil rejuvenation plans, production is bound to suffer. To overcome this, one of AISEF’s primary goals is to ensure safe spices cultivation through initiatives launched with associations like IDH and World Spice Organisation in sustainable programs to create economically viable, socially sound and environmentally responsible platforms,” Palicha said.