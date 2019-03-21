Home Cities Kochi

Are they buying it?

At some point in your startup life, you will end up doing a sales pitch.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At some point in your startup life, you will end up doing a sales pitch. Whether it is for a product you built or for selling your idea, this is a presentation every startup person ends up having to make. Here are five words and phrases that you should be familiar with.

AIDA: An acronym for Awareness, Interest, Desire, Action. The stages of decision-making that a consumer goes through until deciding to buy your product.

Bad leads: Leads are people who you target to pitch your product to. Bad leads are the ones that are unlikely to end in a sale.

Churn Rate: A metric that measures how many customers you retain and at what value. It is the number of consumers/clients you lost divided by the total number of the same.

Cold Calling: Making unsolicited calls to get potential consumers to buy your product. Much like the calls that we get from banks to apply for a credit card.

Pain point: A specific need that your prospects might have on which you base your sales pitch.

