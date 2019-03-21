Home Cities Kochi

Village faces risk of contaminated water in Ernakulam district

Residents have raised a banner of revolt against 'Clean Nellikuzhi' project saying the water will contaminate Thrikkariyoor entirely, including the paddy fields and drinking water wells.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 'Clean Nellikuzhi' project, which is expected to divert polluted water from hotels, furniture making units, hospitals etc, to Thrikkariyoor, a village in Nellikuzhi panchayat, has run into a controversy with residents raising a banner of revolt against the project saying the water will contaminate Thrikkariyoor entirely, including the paddy fields and drinking water wells.

"The construction of the sewer from Nellikuzhi is proceeding despite our protests. The heavily polluted water will trigger several diseases in the residential area, especially in four wards of Thrikkariyoor," said Chandrabose N K, joint convenor of Save Thrikkariyoor Action Council.

Though Kothamangalam MLA Antony John had convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, no steps have been taken so far, alleged Chandrabose. "The new drainage is being constructed at the expense of polluting natural drinking water sources," Chandrabose said. At present, the heavily polluted water from Nellikuzhi town and nearby areas are flowing to the Periyar Valley Canal.

K N Jayachandran, convenor of the Action Council said several complaints have been filed against the Public Works Department and the panchayat seeking halt of the work.Most recently, the Human Rights Commission and the court had also intervened and initiated action against the people responsible for this, he said. "The drainage project is planned under the pretext of solving the water-logging in Nellikuzhi area by diverting the rainwater into the sewer. However, this will result in carrying the entire contaminated water from hotels, hospitals and furniture making units into residential areas," said Jayachandran.

