‘Case against Mar Manathodath, Fr Thelakkat baseless’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the controversial land deals of the Syro-Malabar Church, once again the Church faces a huge crisis with fake documents against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. “There are clear motives behind the complaint registered by Fr Joby Maprakavil, Missionary Society of St Thomas, against the Apostolic Administrator Mar Manathodath and senior priest Fr Paul Thelakkat.

The case which has been registered as per the direction from the synod of the Syro -Malabar Church headquartered at Mount St Thomas is baseless,” said Fr Paul Karedan, PRO, Syro Malabar Church, in a press release after the Presbyterial Council held on Thursday. In the release, he also added it was evident the actions of those behind registering the case were intended to defame the administrator.

The press release issued by the synod media commission of the Syro-Malabar Church is misleading and contradictory to facts. “It is when the copy of the FIR is with the accused in the fake documents case that the commission says they are not listed as accused,” noted the release.

Secretary of the Presbyterial Council Fr Kuriakose Mundadan said the Church has violated the canonical provisions relating to registering a case against the Apostolic Administrator. “In order to give a case against a bishop, especially an Apostolic Administrator, there are canonical provisions since he is appointed by Pope, and they should abide by that. But in this case, the synod had failed to follow them,” said Fr Mundadan.

According to sources, there are rumours the Church purposefully did the act to defame the reputation of priests and the administrator as the final report submission of the controversial land deals is nearing. “As per canon law, Fr Paul Thelakkat has done nothing wrong. From the beginning, a detailed probe was called on to know the original source of the forged documents. Many are trying to take advantage of the situation in defaming the Church. There is no connection with the land deal case and the forged documents received,” said Chairman of the Media Commission of the Syro-Malabar Church Bishop Joseph Pamplany.

An FIR was registered on March 8, based on the complaint filed by the executive director of the Church’s internet mission Fr Joby Maprakavil. The FIR was registered under Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

However, Fr Varghese Vallikkat, spokesperson of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), said prominence to Fr Paul Thelakkat is given to divert the probe. “As far as the Church is considered, a serious allegation has been raised against the Cardinal and investigation must be held to reveal the truth behind the fake documents. It is up to the police to decide who is the accused and who is not,” said Fr Vallikkat.