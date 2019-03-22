Home Cities Kochi

Kochi metro riders’ number crosses 2-crore mark

The Kochi Metro, which was commissioned in June 2017, has achieved another milestone as the total number of passengers travelled in Metro since its inception has crossed two crore mark.

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro, which was commissioned in June 2017, has achieved another milestone as the total number of passengers travelled in Metro since its inception has crossed two crore mark. The Metro, in its journey, also has crossed `100-crore mark in terms of revenue. So far, the total revenue generated by Kochi Metro is nearly `125 crore out of which `67 crore was generated out of ticket sales. The advertisements and other non-ticketing amounts for the remaining revenue.  The Metro is at present conducting services at the 18km stretch between Aluva and Maharaja’s College. The services will be extended up to Thykkoodam by July this year.

In order to celebrate the milestone of two crore passengers, KMRL is conducting “Metro 2 Crore Fiesta” on Friday at Edappally Metro Station parking area at 6.30 pm. Actors Jayasurya and Nikhila Vimal will be the chief guests of “Metro 2 Crore Fiesta”. Axis Bank, Wonderla Amusement Parks and JD Institute of Fashion Technology are joining hands with KMRL for the event. There will be a fashion show by JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Cochin a 30-year-old educational institution which has over 20 branches in India. 

There will be four rounds of the fashion show. Popular playback singer Niranj Suresh’s music band NRJ Project will perform at the venue. Along with Niranj new singing sensation, Anne Amie will also perform. The event will be held at Edappally Metro Station parking area. Jayasurya, Nikhila and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd MD A P M Mohammed Hanish will cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.

