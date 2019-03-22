Two students drown in pond in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two students drowned in a shrimp pond at Chathamma in Panangadu on Thursday. According to the police, Aswin, 14, son of Jayakumar, Mylanthara, Chathamma and Diljith,14, son of Shaji Madathiparambil, Chathamma, both ninth standard students of VHSS, Panangad, were the deceased. ​

“The incident occurred around 11 am when the duo along with their another friend Sreemon, an eighth standard student, came to take a bath. However, Sreemon did not enter into the water as it was saline. The duo was caught in the undercurrent.

Hearing the loud cry, the residents rushed to the spot. Though Fire and Rescue Service personnel and police reached the spot, they could not rescue the students. The body of Diljith was fished out first”, said an officer.Later, the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Trippunithura Taluk Hospital.