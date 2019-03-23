By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 63,000 people die of heart attack in Kerala every year, said Cardiologist Dr George Thayyil. While 29 per cent people die of heart-related ailments in India every year, the mortality rate is 40 per cent in Kerala, which underscores the need to create awareness about the disease among the general public, he said at a function held at Ernakulam Press Club to release the revised edition of his book Heart Attack: Bhayappedathe Jeevikkam on Friday.

Author Sethu, who released the book, said it is a handbook for the common man teaching how to live healthy and avoid heart ailments. Lourdes Hospital Director Fr Shaiju Augustine Thoppil received the first copy of the book.

Critic Primus Perinchery, former deputy mayor Sabu George and others participated. The book initially launched in 2007 has been updated with the latest developments in the medical field. As many as 56 questions regarding heart ailments have been answered in a simple way in the book.