A ticking firebomb: Several buildings in Kochi marked as prone to huge fire disasters

KOCHI: Ernakulam is sitting on a firebomb. And, if the recent report by the District Fire Office is any indication, as many as 568 buildings in the district have been flagged 'unsafe' and have been marked as prone to huge fire disasters in the future.

The report prepared in the wake of rising incidents of fire in the city, was submitted to the District Collector, the other day.

According to District Fire Officer Jogy A S, at least 20 educational establishments, including schools and colleges, were among those highly prone to fire. "Some of these establishments were constructed in the 1970s or 80s when fire protection rules were not that stringent. So, most of them continue to follow the norms that were prevalent in those days. Hence, even if we serve the notice, it is difficult to make it

mandatory for them," he said. At least 84 buildings do not have the Fire Department's NOC or have failed to renew it.

"Quite a number of builders, industrialists and shop-owners think installing modern fire-fighting equipment is dead money. Even if they are willing to spend crores on flats and other establishments, they are wary of spending a few lakhs on setting up the equipment, which may or may not prove useful. Some owners are prompt about setting it up but become lax in maintaining it. The latest Paragon shop fire is an example," he said.

Of the buildings in the list, 28 hospitals, both private and government, were marked as unsafe. Twelve buildings under the Assembly category, including cinema theatres, convention halls and auditoriums where people gather, have thrown fire safety cautions to the wind. Thirteen office buildings, 56 commercial establishments, 14 industries, 30 storage godowns and seven buildings involved in the manufacture and handling of hazardous substances have all been marked as unsafe.

According to officers, a large section of the defaulters were those who made alterations to the existing structures. "Most often, the builders take a NOC when they begin the construction of the building. However, after many years, they expand the building illegally, after which they default in ensuring a NOC," he said.

Officers with the department said the Fire Department did not have the powers to enforce the fire and safety rules are in place. "We can only issue notices. This can only be enforced by the District Collector via the Disaster Management Department," officers said.

'Unsafe category'

Buildings that occupy 1000 m square space and are above 15 metres are liable to install firefighting equipment. Those establishments which have failed to fix fire fighting systems are marked unsafe. Also, any building which proves a hindrance to fire fighting vehicles is also brought under the category.

scary figures

