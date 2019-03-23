Home Cities Kochi

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences creates history in robotic surgery

The Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences has created history in robotic surgery programme with the introduction of the latest da Vinci Xi surgical system.

Published: 23rd March 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences has created history in robotic surgery programme with the introduction of the latest da Vinci Xi surgical system. The department of gynaecological oncology adopted the programme in 2015 February and so far performed over 500 surgeries.

According to Dr Beena, Additional Medical Superintend, AIMS, during the last four years, over 500 patients with various gynaecological cancers and also patients requiring hysterectomy for non-cancerous conditions were helped by robotic surgery in the department.

"From the beginning, he patients undergoing robotic surgery showed benefits like faster recovery, less pain and less blood loss and less complications. The cost of surgeries were also kept very low at this institute so that the common patients could benefit from this surgery," Beena said.

