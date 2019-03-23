For the bottom drawer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A bottom drawer traditionally refers to household linen and jewellery a woman collects for her wedding. Jewellery designer and founder of The Designers Edit, Celia Palathinkal chose to go the conventional route, unconventionally. She named the third edition of the Designers Edit, The Bottom DRAWER, and chose a muted, pastel palette for the show’s bridal collection.

The Designers Edit is a platform for emerging artists and designers. Kochi-based Celia is all set to host the third edition on March 23 at the Tata Tritvam, Marine Drive. “It’s an exclusive bridal collection this time. We have four brands, namely: Inaayat, a silver jewellery brand; Korvai, a saree line; Bengaluru-based designer Latha Puttana’s designs and Ahemadabad-based brand Place the Dot which includes summer friendly outfits.

The curation focuses on bridal wear but as opposed to typical bridal colours like orange or red, we’ve pastel shades,” says Celia. She goes on to talk about pastel and muted shades for the bride. “Simultaneously it looks classy and regal. A bridal collection which is exclusively pastel is rather unusual for a show,” Celia says. Albeit, she feels the palette would work. “The wedding season is about to begin. I wanted to bring something distinct from the usual bridal collections that are showcased,” Celia says.

Founded in 2017 along with a couple of NIFTians (National Institute of Technology) and NIDians (National Institute of Design), Celia, a NIFT graduate, wanted a platform to showcase their work. “My friends and I launched our collection through The Designers Edit. Although it is a group for newer brands, we did have established brands such as Rouka for our event,” she says. The Bottom DRAWER will be held from 11 am to 7 pm.