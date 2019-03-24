Amrita’s effort to ensure clean potable water for all

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following 2019 World Water Day's theme, 'leaving no one behind' many collective efforts are being made to ensure clean and safe drinking water for the one in need. Joining the movement, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has taken various steps for the past few years.

Moved by the plight of villagers in India who either lack improved access to water sources, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has made a commitment to increase awareness about the importance of water conservation and efforts to develop community-driven technological interventions to improve access to water sources throughout rural India.

Apart from contributing to Swachh Bharat and NamamiGange projects, Amrita has taken up initiatives like Punarjani River Cleaning Project which focuses on the adoption of five kms of the Pavana River in Pune, Jivamritam Project, aims to provide filtrated drinking water to one crore villagers and various researches in the field.

"Over several years, we have been launching various practical initiatives through the Amrita Self Reliant Villages (ASeRVe) programme and the 'Live-in-Labs' programme to understand ground-level challenges faced by rural communities. All interventions are implemented on a community-driven participatory model which needs assessments through community participation and capacity building initiatives," said Dr Maneesha Sudheer, Director of International Programs, Amrita Center for Wireless Networks and Applications (AmritaWNA).