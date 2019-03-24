Home Cities Kochi

FSSAI recognises Central Institute of Fisheries Technology as National Reference Lab for fish and fish products

Along with ICAR-CIFT, laboratories in the Government sector and five laboratories in the private sector were given the status of National Reference Laboratory in specific areas.

Published: 24th March 2019

KOCHI:  The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recognised Kochi-based Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) as the National Reference Laboratory for fish and fish products. The order dated March 19, 2019, makes CIFT the only research institute under the SMD (Fishery), ICAR to be accorded the high profile recognition. The institute was earlier notified as a National Referral Laboratory in January 2017. 

Along with ICAR-CIFT, laboratories in the Government sector and five laboratories in the private sector were given the status of National Reference Laboratory in specific areas. Aiming to create a laboratory network on par with global food testing laboratories, the FSSAI had notified 13 accredited food testing laboratories in the country for method development, method validation, proficiency testing and training by National/ International accreditation bodies. 

As a National Reference Laboratory (NRL), CIFT will be the resource centre for information on certified reference materials. The laboratory should develop the standards for routine testing procedures. It should evaluate the performance of other notified laboratories and coordinate the exchange of information amongst notified laboratories.

