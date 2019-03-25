Kochi University's Sargam 2019: Reaching new heights of creativity

Express Features By

KOCHI: The four-day Cochin University Art Festival Sargam 2019 which saw stiff competition from various colleges, concluded on a grand note on Saturday. The events saw the participation of 2,000 students participating in at least 68 categories including essay writing, poetry, elocution, instrumental percussion and non-percussion, wind eastern and western, group music among others. Competitions in video choreography, adapt tune were some of the other unique events.

The main CUSAT campus at Kalamassery, which has at least 25 departments, emerged the winners at the event. The School of Engineering clinched the runners-up title. The art festival of Cochin University was earlier knows as Keli and laterchristened 'Sargam'in 2005. Since then, it has been continuously hosted at the University Campus in Kalamassery.

The programme is organised by Cochin University Union (CUU). According to the organisers, this year, the theme of the festival was 'Kerala which survived the floods'. "Every year, we select a new theme for the arts festival. Last year, it was 'transgenders'. Our topics have always been relevant to celebrate causes," said organisers.

The Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering, Cochin University College of Engineering Kuttanad, Pulincunnoo, Bhavan's Royal Institute of Management (BRIM), Tripunithura, KVM College of Engineering and IT, Cherthala, Nizar Rahim and Mark School of Architecture, Kollam, Indian Institute of Information Technology and management, Marian College of Architecture and Planning, Kazhakuttom, TKM School of Architecture, Ezhukone Kollam, CONSPI Academy of Management Studies, Trivandrum.

Students pursuing PhD in various subjects at institutes including Centre for Earth Science Studies, Trivandrum, National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Rubber Research Institute of India, Kottayam, Central Institute of Fisheries and Technology, are among those who participated at the event.