Ultimatum to Sr Lissy: Move  or face the law 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sr Lissy Vadakkel, who had given her statement against the former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun-rape case, has been asked to obey the order transferring her to the Provincial House, Vijayawada. The letter accessed by Express warned of legal proceedings in case of disobedience.

Provincial Superior of FCC Nirmala Provincial House Sr Alphonsa Abraham in the letter issued to Sr Lissy on Saturday stated: “If you do not vacate the Jyothi Bhavan and report to the Provincial House Community on or before 31 March 2019, your stay in Jyothi Bhavan will be considered as criminal trespass (IPC 441) or house-trespass (IPC 442) and we may be compelled to take legal measures to eject you from the building as per civil law provisions and we may also start the steps that may lead to punitive measures within the purview of the FCC Congregation which may not exclude even your dismissal from the FCC.”

However Sr Lissy Vadakkel insists on staying in Jyothi Bhavan.

“I have sent a letter to the Provincial General seeking three weeks time to reply ,” said Sr Lissy. Sr Vadakkel had earlier refused the transfer, citing apprehensions about the threat to her life, and unwillingness to move to a distant location, under such unsafe circumstances and her health ailments. Sr Lissy Vadakkel became the member of Jyothi Bhavan, the guest house of the province, at Muvattupuzaha in the year 2003.

Sr Alphonsa Abraham’s notice also accuses Sr Lissy of failing to submit accounts to the competent authorities and ignoring the norms of its constitution and its ‘way of life’ regarding asking and receiving permission for her travel, publishing of books and its reprinting, for appearing in TV interviews and discussions.

The letter also criticised Sr Lissy Vadakkel for not expressing her grievances to Superior General or Provincial General regarding her transfer orders. “You lived in Jyothi Bhavan for more than 15 uninterrupted years, though the FCC Directory no 293 stipulated transfer for every member at least in six years. Hence I declare that now you are unlawfully absent from your assigned community,” noted Sr Alphonsa.Refuting all the statements of Sr Alphonsa, Sr Lissy said they are framing laws as and when they require.