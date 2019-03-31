Home Cities Kochi

Have trust in voters: Ernakulam LDF candidate P Rajeev

Rajeev said that his focus will be on the development of the infrastructure facility of the metro city and health care sector and to resolve the solid waste management issue.

Published: 31st March 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

P Rajeev

P Rajeev will contest in Ernakulam for the LDF. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam constituency LDF candidate P Rajeev on Saturday said he has trust in the voters of the constituency and he feels the people want a change this time. “While completing the second phase of the campaign in the constituency, I came to know that there is a positive response from voters irrespective of their politics, religion and caste. I will try to protect the faith and love entrusted upon me by the people,” said Rajeev while addressing the meet-the-press programme at Ernakulam Press Club.

Rajeev said his focus will be on the development of the infrastructure facility of the metro city and health care sector and to resolve the solid waste management issue. He will also give prominence to settle the drinking water issues of Kochiites and address the increasing air pollution.He pointed out special attention should be provided for the coastal areas, including Chellanam, Kannamali, Vypeen and Kumbalangi.

When asked why he was contesting in Ernakulam instead of Chalakkudy where he has more winnability, Rajeev said Ernakulam is much better since he has been residing here for 30 years and he is aware of every nook and cranny of the constituency. He also added Ernakulam could not be treated as a constituency where the Latin Catholic community has a strong influence.“I believe in the voters in the district as they wish for a change. I always like to accept the challenges,” said Rajeev.

