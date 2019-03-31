2019 LS polls: LDF candidates P Rajeev and Innocent file nomination from Ernakulam and Chalakudy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: LDF candidates P Rajeev and Innocent who are seeking the people’s mandate from Ernakulam and Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituencies respectively filed their nominations on Saturday. Rajeev filed three sets of nominations before Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla by 11.20 am.

S Sharma MLA, John Fernandez MLA, KJ Maxi MLA, M Swaraj, CPM district secretary CN Mohanan, former Mayor CM Dineshmani and CPI leader P Raju were present along with the candidate. Writer T Padmanabhan donated the sum of Rs 25,000 for the deposit amount.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Prior to this, Rajeev paid tributes to late CPM leaders E Balanandan at Kalamassery, AP Varkey at Tripunithura and TK Ramakrishnan at Eroor. Later, he sought the blessings of the inmates of Kanivu Pain and Palliative Care Thrikkakara Central Unit. Innocent submitted the nomination before the Ernakulam District Collector at 2.20 pm on Saturday. He was accompanied by CPM leader K Chandran Pillai, former Minister Jose Thettayil and other leaders.