Forgery case: Priest demands government intervention

KOCHI: Fr Antony Puthuvelil, a senior priest of Syro Malabar Church on Tuesday said that Fr Paul Thelakkatt as well as all the priests who had protested against the Cardinal George Alencherry on the land sale dispute, had played major roles in framing the Cardinal with forged documents.

“Fr Thelakkatt claims that he had only submitted a document which he found. But, why does he not reveal to the police the source of this document?” Fr Antony asks. “Considering the gravity of the case, the state government has to urgently appoint a Special Committee to investigate the case,” Fr Antony said.

A police case was registered in February following a complaint filed by Fr Joby Maprakavil against apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam Angamaly.