Repolling: Elderly people cast vote with excitement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Sarala Kailas, 87, and her 88-year-old husband R K Kailas struggled to come out from the vehicle in which they arrived at the Kadungalloor Service Cooperative Bank auditorium where the re-polling of 83 booth number was held on Tuesday.

It was difficult for them to walk to the polling booth as they were breathing heavily while slowly proceeding to the booth set up nearly 50 m away from the roadside.

They faced the hurdles when they reached in front of the polling station as there were no ramps for the elder person to reach the polling station. But against all odds, the elder couple cast their vote with much excitement.

“We are really happy as we could cast our vote this time. Since no one was there to help us out on April 23 we missed it. But one of our relatives came to help us today and that made us cast our vote,” said Kailas. Other voters reflected the same excitement while casting their vote. “We are also excited as we could cast our vote for the second time and that too in a gap of one week. This is for the first time we are casting our vote two times and that too for the same candidate. Age-related issues are not a matter before the election,” said 73-year-old Francis C S who is suffering from a neuro-related disease.

Safna Sameer who cast her vote for the first time seems to be all the more excited. “This is the first time I got a chance to vote. But I am one among the luckiest as we could cast our vote twice.

The experience and the excitement are something different,” said Safna who came to vote from her husband’s house in Aluva.