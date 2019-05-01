Shantivanam issue: District Collector to hold meeting

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the widespread protests over axing down of trees at Shantivanam, the sacred groves at Vazhikkulangara near Paravur, the Ernakulam District Collector will convene a meeting of various stakeholders soon. The trees at Shantivanam were under threat after the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) came up with the plan for a Cherai-Mannam 110kV line, which will pass right through the groves. The Collector also instructed that all the works in this regard will be stopped till an amicable solution is drawn out.

Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev visited the Shantivanam groves on Tuesday. “A grove like Shantivanam near the National Highway is a rarest of rare sight. Considering the electricity crisis that Vypeen and Paravur areas face, the electricity line is also a need of the hour. However, learning lessons from the floods that hit the State hard last year, we should chalk out a development plan without adversely affecting the nature,” Rajeev said.

At present, the construction of the KSEB tower is going on at Shanthivanam. The mud and soil are being dumped in the area, which is affecting its bio-wealth. “It needs to be cleared from Shanthivanam. Any development plan should be implemented without adverse impact on nature. I have talked to the Collector as well as the Chief Minister’s office about the issue. The Collector has agreed to call the meeting. He has also instructed to the persons concerned to remove the mud from the area,” Rajeev stated on his Facebook post.

The actual cost of the KSEB’s project was `7.8 crore. “Following the 20 year delay, the project cost has escalated to `30.47 crore. Hence, it also needs to be completed in a time-bound manner. Along with that, the apprehensions raised by Meena Menon who is protecting the grove and environmentalists. Hope a possible solution will be drawn at the meeting convened by the Collector,” added Rajeev.