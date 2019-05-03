CBSE results: Karate kid Nimmi Ved wants to serve the nation

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every rank holder aspires to become a civil service officer, doctor, engineer or to reach similar positions. But Nimmi Ved, a student of Choice School, Tripunithura, who emerged the topper in the CBSE Class XII exams in the CWSN category never wants a job which gives high perks. She only wants to serve the nation.

“I would like to serve my country. Anything and everything for my country. I think that only can satisfy my mind. I don’t want to become an IAS officer or any other high post. I only wanted to serve my nation,” said Nimmi who was super excited when she came to know about the result. She came second by scoring 485 out of 500.

Nimmi, who is all set to achieve a black belt in karate by next month, is yet to make up her mind on further studies. “Sociology and Psychology are my favourite subjects and I want to pursue my studies based on it. But I have not made up my mind so far. Serving my country in any way will be my priority. I am really focused on it,” said Nimmi.

Nimmi, who was born to businessman Bhavin Ved and Deepthi Ved who migrated to Kochi from Gujarat nearly 20 years ago, never kept high expectations. “I was confident that I could achieve good marks but never thought of a rank. My expectations were never so high. If we work hard it will definitely come to you,” Nimmi said while leaning on her father’s shoulder.

According to her, if the parents put faith on their kids they can perform well in the examination. “My parents never pressured me for anything. Whenever I felt let down they pushed me. They never told me to do as per their wish. They gave me full freedom. It is because of them I could achieve this. They are the ones who held me up like a strong pillar. Even my younger brother Ansh is also a part of my inspiration,” Nimmi said.

She said the teachers were also instrumental in helping her attain the top position. “The teachers and founder of the school were so supportive. Whenever I wanted help they were with me. We can share anything we want. That was a kind of bonding I have with them. I may not be able to achieve this without them,” Nimmi said.