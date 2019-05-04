Home Cities Kochi

Cochin University of Science and Technology syndicate appoints new Pro-VC

The syndicate of Cochin University of Science and Technology appointed Dr P G Sankaran, professor, Statistics Department as the 13th Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university.

P G Sankaran taking charge as Pro-Vice Chancellor in front of Vice Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan and syndicate members

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The syndicate of Cochin University of Science and Technology appointed Dr P G Sankaran, professor, Statistics Department as the 13th Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university. This decision was taken by the syndicate held on Friday.Sankaran did his MSc in statistics from Cusat in 1987 and PhD under the guidance of former Vice Chancellor Dr N Unnikrishnan Nair in 1992.

He started his official life as statistician at the Spices Board in 1993. He joined Perumbavoor Marthoma College as lecturer in 1995. Later in 1997, he was appointed as lecturer in statistics in Cusat. At present, he was holding the post of Professor. 

He has worked as CSIR SRF, DST BOYSCAST fellow, elected member of the International Statistical Institute of Netherlands and has won the Young Researcher Award of International Indian Statistical Association for the year 2010. He has published around 150 research papers, including 110 international journals, around 80 conference papersand technical reports.

Sankaran is a member of International Statistical Association in Netherlands, American Mathematical Society, Institute of Mathematical Statistics, International Indian Statistical Association and International Society for Business and Industrial Statistics in America. 

