Roof top solar power plant for Naval Base

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Naval Base has installed a roof top solar power plant, which can generate 14,400 units of power per year. The solar power system will help decrease energy costs and carbon footprint besides increasing energy efficiency, the Navy said in a release.

Director General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI) at the Ministry of Defence, Rear Admiral Sanjay Misra, inaugurated the roof top solar power plant at the Naval Armament Inspectorate (NAI) on Thursday.

The plant will power the 24x7 multi-modal biometric access control, video surveillance and Aadhar based biometric attendance system, amongst other equipment fitted at NAI here, said the navy spokesperson.