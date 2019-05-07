Church document forgery case: Fr Thelakkat’s statement recorded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese have conveyed their strong resentment against the manner the forged document case, which rocked the Church, was handled by the Syro-Malabar Synod. Questions are raised as to why the issue was not dealt within an internal forum inside the Church, rather than straightaway seeking legal recourse.

As per Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, there are several ways in which the Church can handle its internal matters, and presenting Fr Paul Thelakkat as an accused in front of the law, without due deliberation in these internal fora, cannot be accepted.

The Aluva DySP on Monday recorded Fr Thelakkat’s statement, after Fr Joby Maprakavil, executive director of Syro-Malabar Internet Mission, filed a complaint alleging forgery of documents and implicating Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath and senior priest Fr Paul Thelakkat. According to sources, the interrogation lasted nearly three hours.

Archdiocese Movement for Transparency (AMT) convenor Riju Kanjookkaran said the Movement along with the faithful of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, want all the documents to be submitted by Fr Thelakkat to be investigated to ensure they were original or forged. “Fr Thelekkat was willing to present all documents with the copies, as well as the email address of the person who had sent the documents to him. The police’s refusal to accept the documents, which is spread over 25 sheets, is suspicious,” said Riju.