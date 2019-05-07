Home Cities Kochi

Church document forgery case: Fr Thelakkat’s statement recorded

Priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese have conveyed their strong resentment against the manner the forged document case, which rocked the Church, was handled by the Syro-Malabar Synod.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese have conveyed their strong resentment against the manner the forged document case, which rocked the Church, was handled by the Syro-Malabar Synod. Questions are raised as to why the issue was not dealt within an internal forum inside the Church, rather than straightaway seeking legal recourse.

As per Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, there are several ways in which the Church can handle its internal matters, and presenting Fr Paul Thelakkat as an accused in front of the law, without due deliberation in these internal fora, cannot be accepted.

The Aluva DySP on Monday recorded Fr Thelakkat’s statement, after Fr Joby Maprakavil, executive director of Syro-Malabar Internet Mission, filed a complaint alleging forgery of documents and implicating Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath and senior priest Fr Paul Thelakkat. According to sources, the interrogation lasted nearly three hours. 

Archdiocese Movement for Transparency (AMT) convenor Riju Kanjookkaran said the Movement along with the faithful of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, want all the documents to be submitted by Fr Thelakkat to be investigated to ensure they were original or forged. “Fr Thelekkat was willing to present all documents with the copies, as well as the email address of the person who had sent the documents to him. The police’s refusal to accept the documents, which is spread over 25 sheets, is suspicious,” said Riju.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake Documents Priests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp